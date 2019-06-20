19 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gedarif's Al-Habab Tribes - Round Table for National Accord

Khartoum — The representitive of the general caretaker of al- Habab tribes in al- Gedarif state in Eastern Sudan has demanded all the leaderships, the political components, including the Transitional Military Council, and the Forces of the Declaration of the Freedom and Change, to sit on a round tabel to reach a national accord, indicating the necessity for the formation of an interim government to achieve these steps according to the law that leads to a fair elections.

In statement to SUNA, on the side line of the meeting of the general traditional administration at Khartoum's Fairs' Land in Burie area yesterday, which was addressed by the Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglu, the Deputy Chairman of the TMC, he noted that the traditional administration gathered for this meeting, hoping the meeting would achieve the required goals, pointing to the need of the traditional administration solderity.

He indicated that the role of the traditional administration should be a consultative one between the TMC and the FFC as part of the change process, hoping that their demands would be considered by all parties in order to realize the national unity, stability, and security of the country.

