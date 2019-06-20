19 June 2019

South Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Envoy of South Sudan State

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received in the Republican Palace Wednesday the Advisor of the President of the Republic of South Sudan and his envoy for Sudan, Tut Galwak.

In a press statement, Galwak said that he presented to the TMC Chairman the initiative of the Republic of South Sudan for bringing closer the views of all the Sudanese political parties toward reaching an agreement conducive to peace and stability in all the states of Sudan.

He said that we believe that our close relationship with Sudan makes us much have the right to mediate and more keen to support stability in Sudan.

Galwak has called on the political forces to stick to wisdom and to move towards achieving peace, pointing out that South Sudan aims to gather the armed movements in Juba to reach an agreement with the Military Council.

