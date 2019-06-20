19 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan Send Congratulatory Message to King of Thailand

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen.Abdul-Fatah Al-Burhan, has sent a congratulatory, message on behalf of the people and government of Sudan, to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, on his inauguration as the King of Thailand, wishing stability, peace and prosperity for the Kingdom of Thailand.

Lt. Gen. Al-Brhan, said in his message that Sudan and Thailand are linked to eath other with a long friendship and strong relations and aspire to strengthening further the bilateral relations in all domains.

