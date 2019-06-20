19 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Affirms Its Support to Sports Activities

Khartoum, June, 19 (SUNA) - The Chairman of Social Committee at Transitional Military Council (TMC), Salah-Eddin Abdul-Khalik, affirmed commitment of the TMC to support the sports activities in the country.

This came Wednesday when he met at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudan Football Association and Sudanese Premier League clubs.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Football Association stated that the TMC has extended initial support to the Premier League clubs amounting to one million Sudanese pounds to every club and affirmed its commitment to sponsor the national teams in all participations, in addition of sponsoring all teams that participate in external champions.

