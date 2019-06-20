19 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador - Omer Fadul Handed His Credential to Jordan

Amman — Ambassador Fadul Abdalla has handed his credentials as Ambassador of Sudan to the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan..

While he was received by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain in Amman, he conveyed to him the greetings of the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan,and members of the council and people of Sudan.

King Abdullah asked Ambassador Fadul to convey his greetings to the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, members of the council and officials in Sudan, affirming his following up of the situation in Sudan which is linked to Jordan with eternal and historical ties, and expressed his hope that Sudan will enjoy stability.

Read the original article on SNA.

