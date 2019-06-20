Sudan: Joint Campaign to Eradicate Poliomyelitis to Beging Sunday

Medeni — The joint campaign to eradicate measles, poliomyelitis and vitamin A deficiency will begin on June 23 and continue to the second of July.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in al- Gazera State, Dr. al- Nur Mohamed Abdulla during his chairmanship to the meeting of the campaingn's higher committee announced that the year 2019 has witnessed a great concern with the basic health care programs, where the immunization program is the most important out of the existing health situation.

Dr. al- Nur has hailed the efforts of the partners and the related entities in the success of the previous campaigns in the state, calling for the need to deal wisely with the recipients of the service, and expressed hope that the joint campaign would achieve the desired goal.

On his part, the Director of the Expanded Immunization Department in the state, Kamel al-Fadil, said that the campaign aims to achieve coverage of at least 95% measles vaccine for children aged 9 months to 10 years, and with no polio cases.

He added that the measles eradication campaign targets 1,648,309 children, and the vaccination against polio targets (939,928) children, in addition to (825,269) childern targeted for the deficiency of vitamin A, pointing out that the campaign will be implemented through three fixed stations, mobile teams and sub-centers.