Sudan: Al-Watan's Party Calls for Speeding Up Formation of Civilian Government

Khartoum — Al-Watan (the Homelan) party has appealed to the Transitional Military Council to speed up the formation of a civil government of competencies and technocrats.

The party's Secretary General Abdul Aziz al- Nur has stressed in statements to SUNA that his party refuses the process of exclusion and the parties quota, noting that the bilateral negotiations between the TMC and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change were wrong, despite the fact that the forces of freedom and change has the favor of organizing the revolution in its final stages, while the other political parties including the parties of the Government of National Accord, have participated in the revolutionary movement.

He noted that his party has introduced martyers, and they had a tent at the sit- in area at the Army's General Command, calling for reconsidering the equal distribution of opportunities in the interim government, while the soverginity council should be chaired by the TMC with the participation of the political forces, the women, the youths, the universities chancellors, the expertise of competencies in the legislative councils.