Sudan: SPA - TMC Threatens AFC Leaders With Arrest

Khartoum — The spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), Mohamed Naji El Asam, said the Transitional Military Council (TMC) threatened the leaders of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) with arrest. He also called for the formation of an independent commission of inquiry into the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the General Command in Khartoum on June 3.

The young doctor stated during a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has taken over of total power in Sudan. He emphasised the readiness of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC), that was initiated by the SPA, to increase the number of peaceful protests in order to achieve the objectives of the uprising.

Internet

El Asam further noted that the military junta aims to create a gap between the AFC and the Sudanese people by shutting off the internet and monopolising the Sudanese satellite channels.

He accused the TMC of sharing interests with the former regime and making contradictory statements about former agreements with the Alliance for Freedom and Change. He stressed the AFC's adherence to the negotiation results that were achieved mid-May.

Raped

El Asam confirmed that 12 women were raped during the violent dismantling.

He also called on foreign initiatives to coordinate their efforts with the Ethiopian mediation team.