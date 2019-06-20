Sudan: TMC Deputy Chairman Hemeti - Tribal Leaders Give TMC the Right to Form a Government of Technocrats

Khartoum — Deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan, better known as Hemeti, said in a speech to a group of native administration leaders in Khartoum on Tuesday, that the native administration and other sectors of society mandated him to form a government of technocrats.

Hemeti called on the native administration, that consists of tribal leaders appointed by the government, to assume its responsibility until the formation of government of technocrats. Tribal matters should in fact be separated from politics.

Hemeti, who is also chief of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, called on "the old parties" to take their responsibility, focus on the public interest and distance themselves from personal interests.