Sudan: Journalists Detained and Dismissed in Sudan

Khartoum — Two Sudanese journalists were detained on Monday. The editor-in-chief of El Sayha newspaper was dismissed. Many journalists at the official media channels were dismissed too.

The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) reported in a statement on Tuesday that Abdelrahman El Amin, editor-in-chief of El Sayha newspaper, was dismissed from his job, immediately after criticizing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, and its leader, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan (better known as Hemeti), the deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council.

Detained

Journalist Ammar Mohamed Adam was detained by the RSF in Khartoum. They questioned him before they handed him over to the Political Department of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

The NISS department in White Nile state summoned journalist Rashid Oshi, correspondent of El Tayyar newspaper in Kosti, for questioning.

Mass dismissal

The SJN pointed to "mass dismissal processes" at the official media institutions, in particular the national Sudan Television, where the director was dismissed and talented TV makers were barred from entering the television newsrooms. "This opens the door to the return of elements of the ousted regime who will use the newsrooms again to falsify facts and mislead the public opinion with fake information."

The journalists condemned the statements made by the spokesman of the military junta, in which he announced that the internet blackout will continue as the internet would be a threat to national security.

Danger of collapse

The SJN warned of the imminent danger of a collapse of a number of press institutions, since publishers continue to fail to pay their journalists. The El Rai El Aam, Alwan and Masadir newspapers have not been published since the end of last month, but their staff members have not been informed about their job and their future.

Injured

The preliminary committee to re-establish the Journalists Union reported in a statement on Tuesday that a number of journalists were injured during the violent dispersing of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Ali Araki was wounded as a result of a gunshot. Yasir Jubara and Eisa Jadid were insulted and severely beaten. Mohamed Baraka was injured in the head and is still being treated.

The committee condemned the violence and demanded a swift investigation.