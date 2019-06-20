Sudan: Demonstrations in Khartoum for Civilian Government

Khartoum — In response to the call of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, the capital Khartoum witnessed demonstrations on Tuesday evening, demanding the handover of power by the Transitional Military Council to an interim civilian government.

The staff of MTN Communications held a protest vigil in front of the company's main office in Khartoum on Tuesday. They held signs demanding a civilian government, denouncing the violent dispersal of the protesters at the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, and demanding the fall of the military junta. The staff also condemned the internet blackout in the country and demanded the immediate return of the internet.

Wad Madani

The Wad Madani Teachers Committee launched a march to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum in which it rejects the start of the school year on Sunday June 16. They demanded the dismissal of the leadership of the ministry. The march chanted slogans demanding the overthrow of the military junta.