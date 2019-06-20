Egypt: Sudanese Professionals Association Meets UAE, Egypt, EU Ambassadors

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) met with the ambassadors of the UAE, Egypt, and the European Union on Monday, and talked about the current situation in Sudan.

The SPA Foreign Relations Committee confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the demands of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, initiated by the SPA, were discussed at the meetings. These demands include an independent investigation of the June 3 massacre, the restoration of internet services, the return of the military forces to their barracks, and an end to the security restrictions and the media blackout.

UAE

The statement pointed out that the UAE ambassador supported any agreement reached by the Sudanese, stressing that their position was 'non-biased'. They also claimed to support the demands of the AFC for an independent investigation into the June 3 massacre.

The Egyptian embassy in Khartoum asked what demands of the AFC had to be met before the AFC would return to the negotiating process. They wanted the AFC to submit these demands to the meeting of the African Ministers of foreign affairs, that will be held in Addis Ababa next week.