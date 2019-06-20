Uganda: Doctors Make U-Turn, Praise Government

Medical doctors under their umbrella, Uganda Medical Association (UMA), have applauded government for its increased investment in the Health sector, ranging from salary and medical supplies budget to infrastructure such as Mulago Specialised Maternal and Neonatal Hospital.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, the UMA president, thanked the government for increasing the health sector budget for supplies including medicines and blood to Shs93b since the doctors' strike.

Dr Obuku during a press conference on corruption in the health sector and Ebola said: "Government has also done a good job in early preparedness and response so far; including the compassionate vaccination of more than 4,000 health care professionals. We call upon healthcare professionals to stay calm but vigilant; and observe infection prevention."

Uganda has not registered any new confirmed Ebola case in Kasese District or any other part of Uganda since the death of the three patients from the same family.

In the new financial year 2019/2020, government allocated Shs2.6trillion for the health budget compared to the Shs2.6 trillion allocated in the previous financial year 2018/2019.

Commenting on the budget last week, Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng appreciated the Finance ministry saying it has been fair to the health sector in terms of budget allocation.