Malawi: Security Gadgets Donated to People With Albinism in Chitipa

Pic by Bishop Witmos

Chitipa, June 20, 2019. Government has donated 83 security gadgets to people with albinism in Chitipa District to ensure they are safe from killings and abductions.

Speaking during the donation in the area of Traditional Authority(TA) Mwaulambia Wednesday, Group Village Headman Ishalikila said the gadgets would alert communities of any criminal attempts to people with albinism, especially women and children.

"In most cases the most vulnerable are women and children because they are defenseless as such the gadgets will help them to raise alarm to the surrounding community whenever they are in danger," he said.

Communities in Chitipa expressed concern over delay in completion of cases in courts associated with attacks of people with albinism.

Currently, there are two cases related to attacks of people with albinism in court in the district, where a woman in the area of TA Kameme was chopped off her arm, and a graveyard of a man with albinism in the area of TA Mwenewenya was exhumed.

But in his response, Station Officer for Chitipa Police, PaxThavi said government has put in place modalities to ensure that cases on attacks and abductions of people with albinism are concluded in time.

"There are strategies in place to ensure that such cases are investigated and concluded. We are doing all we can, to ensure that there is speed in dealing with the cases," he assured.