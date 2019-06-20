Malawi: Communities Told to Embrace Good Sanitation and Hygiene Practices

pic by Leonard Masauli

Karonga, June 20, 2019. Communities in Karonga have been asked to embrace sanitation and hygiene interventions if the fight against malnutrition is to be a success.

Representative of Paramount Chief Kyungu, Tod Kasimba, made the call during an open day meeting to showcase strides made in nutrition interventions. The open day was organized by Livingstonia Synod Aids Programme (LISAP) on Tuesday.

"We usually have waterborne-related diseases in Karonga because water and sanitation hygiene is still a challenge.

"Much as we promote nutrition, sanitation also needs promotion. We should thank LISAP for doing that.

"We can see improved latrines in various households as well as hand washing facilities. This is quite encouraging," said Kasimba.

Apart from implementing a project to enhance the farmers' capacity to scale up nutrition, LISAP is also implementing sanitation and hygiene promotion activities in areas of traditional authorities Kyungu and Wasambo.

Director for Livingstonia Synod Aids Programme, Gray Sidira said in two and half years, the programme has managed to reduce cases of malnutrition among the under-five children and women.

"As you can see, people are conversant with six food groups as well as sanitation and hygiene issues and we thank government and other partners for ensuring that this project is a success,"said Sidira.

The European Union funded project is being implemented in Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Mzimba, Rumphi and Chitipa districts to the tune of MK500million and is expected to phase out by July 2019.