Gambia: CRC Extends Deadline for Submission of Position Papers

As part of efforts to seek the opinions of all Gambians both at home and abroad on the drafting of the new Constitution, the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) wishes to inform the public that it will continue to receive submissions / position papers until the 15th of July, 2019.

Beyond that date, the Commission will only be focusing on the drafting of the new Constitution.

The mandate of the CRC requires it to consult with Gambians and other stakeholders to seek their opinions on what they aspire to see included in the new Constitution for The Gambia.

In that context, the CRC has developed an 'Issues Document' which raises specific issues to guide public considerations in the drafting of the new Constitution.

Responses may be provided in writing and addressed to the CRC at its headquarters at the Futurelec Building, Bertil Harding Highway, Kotu.

Persons / institutions may also submit by email to info@crc220.org or crcgambia@gmail.com and persons residing in the Administrative Regions who wish to submit written responses may do so through the CRC Regional Coordinators stationed at the Regional offices or by email. You can also access our Public Participation Platform link from any part of the world: https://survey.crc220.org/survey/dVgD42