Gambia: Harriet Ndow, Educationist Passes Away At 93

Renowned educationist, Mrs. Harriet Ndow fondly called 'Aunty Aru', the Proprietress of Ndow's Comprehensive School died on the 18th June 2019 at the age of 93.

It is confirmed by her family members that she died at her residence in Kanifing. The old woman was said to be a veteran educationist, who have devoted her whole life in developing the field education. Many Gambians have benefitted from her scholarship package, which has helped to craft their future. She owns the school named Ndow's Schools that has a great history in the Gambian education, through which hundreds if not thousands of Gambians passed through in their educational career. Mrs. Ndow's group of schools start from nursery to high school. The educationist is said to have died after battling with a brief illness.

She was born on the 28th of October 1926, in an era when women's education was less common.

After completing her school she started her work career as a schoolteacher and headmistress for over 50 years. Mrs. Ndow through her vast experience and interaction with many Gambians, has given her a household name which is well known to almost everyone.

She started her education at St. Joseph's infant primary and secondary school before getting a scholarship that took her to Achimota College in Gold Coast in Ghana where she graduated as a professional teacher. In 1955, she later studied at Portsmouth Training College in the United Kingdom (UK) where she did a course in headship in primary schools, and later Oxford University where she studied in administration, alongside Mathematics.

In 1963 she opened a school as head teacher at Campama School, also in 1966 promoted to Serrekunda Primary School, where she served until her retirement in 1981. She created the Ndow's School Group in the same year.

Mrs. Ndow over the years impacted the lives of many Gambians, some of whom are now holding great portfolios around the world.

The daughter who was found in a somber mood told this reporter that, her mother's burial is expected to take place on the 28th June 2019 at the St-Therese's Church in Kanifing.