19 June 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ibou Sawaneh's Deal in Luxembourg Elapses

By Sulayman Bah

Former Gambian striker Ibou Sawaneh's deal with Luxembourg Premier League outfit Union Titus Petange has elapsed, Foroyaa Sport can reveal. The 32-year-old left Belgium where he played football the past eleven years to join UT Petange as a free agent.

Dismissed as exhausted wood at resumption of the league, the goal-getter proved doubters wrong allowing his goals do the talking for him. UT Petange had acquired the forward's services to help them stay put but it looks their free transfer signing brought more than they bargained for after scoring seven goals in twelve games.

Ibou's stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him on the peripheries for months.

The Gambian striker was one-time a hot property in Belgian football attracting overtures from Utrecht in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt including St Etienne in the French Ligue1 after scoring 19 goals in a single season, finishing the second top scorer in 2013.

