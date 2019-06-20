Ghana: HAG Prepares for Africa Youth Championship

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has called up 18 players for the upcoming African Zone 2&3 Youth Championships slated for Lome from June 30 to July 6, 2019.

The competition, organized by the African Handball Confederation (AHC) and French Handball Confederation (FHC) is a developmental programme for youth players from the participating countries, and also serves as preparation for the African Games in 2023.

Players making the team include goalkeepers Edmond Coffie (GT Fingers H/C), Edward Nana Addo (Kasland H/C) and Iddrisu Majeed (Cantonment Youth).

The wingers are Rashid Mumuni (El Wak Wings H/C), Rashid Ibrahim (El Wak Wings H/C), Issah Ahmed (GT Fingers H/C), Prince Yartey (GT Fingers H/C), Ebenezer Essuman (Cantonment Youth H/C) and Ishmael Quainoo (Hostac H/C).

The backcourt have Simon Dadiya (El Wak Wings H/C),Thompson Addo (Cantonment Youth H/C), Faruk Sadat (Kasland H/C), Afoko Henry (El Wak Wings) and Prosper Banase (Kasland H/C) with Eluis Sowa (Cantonment Youth H/C) taking up the position of coordinator with Bawa Gideon (El Wak Wings H/C) as the Pivot.

A statement signed by the Technical Director of HAG, Mr. George Bankole disclosed that there would also be a training programme for coaches and referees during the tournament.

Countries expected to take part in the tournament include Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Ghana and host nation, Togo.