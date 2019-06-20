Ghana: Ping Pong - Gttf invites 49 for Trials

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has invited 49 players, comprising 30 males and 19 females for national trials to select players for the African Games scheduled for Morocco in August.

The list includes the experience quartet of Derek Abrefa, Felix Lartey, Bernard Joe Sam and Emmanuel Commey who combined to win bronze for Ghana at the last African Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Earning debut call-ups are Junior and Cadet Players who excelled during the World and African Junior Championships held in Accra in April.

They include left-handed penholder Joseph Amissah, Augustine Baidoo, Desmond Osei, Samuel Hagan, Godwin Nyarko Aseku and Daniel Tawiah.

The trial is intended to offer the youngsters an opportunity to prove themselves and to provide a platform where they can gatecrash the senior national side.

In the female category, current Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Player of the Year and world championships participant Celia Baah-Danso leads the list of players, alongside veteran colleagues Cynthia Kwabi, Eva Adom-Amankwaa, Hilda Asare and Eva Ampah.

Invitations were also extended to Junior and Cadet Players Augustina Baidoo, Millicent Ankude, Matilda Fodu and Diana Opoku.

Young sensation Emmanuella Yaa Kyere ranked 411 by the ITTF Cadet category also earned a call-up.

The 10-year old has been in impressive form all year round having featured at the West African Regional Hopes Programme and the World Junior and Cadet Championships held in Accra.

According to a statement from the GTTF, the Justifiers will be in three stages with the first trials taking place from July 3-5, followed by the second trials which will be staged from July 10-13 with the final trials set for July 17-18.

The event will be conducted at the D.G Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium under the supervision of the national Chief Coach, Anthony Owusu Ansah.