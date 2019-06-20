Ghana: Police Deployed to Protect Nigerian Traders in Kumasi

Kumasi — A section of Ghanaian traders at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi did the unthinkable as they ransacked and vandalised stores belonging to some Nigerians in the area.

The incident, in the early hours of yesterday, was to register their displeasure against a decision by the Ghana Union of Traders to reopen closed Nigerian retail shops.

The Nigerians had returned to business due to assurances of peace and stability from the police command.

It was quite a scene as the irate youth, who wore red bands and dresses lit car tyres as part of the protest and destroyed some items in the process.

Ashanti Regional Police Command had to deploy armed personnel to the area after some rampaging retailers attempted to evict Nigerians who were engaged in retailing activities at the market.

Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association (SPDA), Godfred Adu, later called for calm in an address.

Similarly, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Nigerian Traders Association, Kizito Obiora Ukechuku commended the police of their timely intervention and said they were still counting on the police to ensure peace.