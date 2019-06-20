Ghana: Power Outage Hits VR, Oti Regions

Ho — The Power Distribution Services (PSD) yesterday gave the assurance that the power outage which hit the Volta and Oti regions on Tuesday would be restored soon.

The two regions have been thrown into darkness since Tuesday afternoon, following an explosion at an installation of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) at Asiekpe, which cut off their power supplies.

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, suddenly turned desolate and unusually quiet with every economic activity at a standstill, as a result of the widespread power outage.

Some drinking spots, breakfast joints and restaurants remained closed while others operated on a low profile in the absence of electricity.

Some government offices operated in darkness and heat.

A statement issued by the PDS Volta Regional office, said that the power outage was "due to a challenge within GRIDCO's incomer line between Asiekpe and Ho."

The statement said that power would be restored immediately GRIDCO rectified the situation.

The Ghanaian Times later learnt that the explosion at the installation nearly claimed the life of one woman.

Meanwhile, public outcry over the situation was growing high and spreading wide at the time of filing this report.