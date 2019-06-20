Ghana: UK-Based Ghanaian Doctor Honoured

DR Anthony Annan, a sports and musculoskeletal medicine and family medicine specialist, based in the UK has become the first Ghanaian medical doctor to receive a Fellowship Accolade Award from the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) in the USA.

The ACSM is a world-renowned sports medicine organisation which consists of physicians, clinicians, exercise scientists, sports scientists, exercise physiologists, and physical therapists (physiotherapists), among others.

The ACSM selects only a small percentage of its members as fellows.

Dr Anthony Annan is a product of the Ghana National College, Cape Coast and a graduate of the University of Ghana Medical School, Accra.

He was awarded this highest accolade as a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) on Friday May 31, 2019 in Orlando, Florida USA.

This was in recognition of his hard work and contribution to sports and exercise medicine in areas of research, clinical work and contributions to the work of the ACSM in the UK, Ghana and the USA for many years.

Dr Annan has played numerous roles in the UK, Ghana and the USA in sports medicine activities and clinical research.

He received the accolade from the 2018-19 outgoing President of the ACSM, Dr Kathryn Schmitz and the incoming 2019-20 President of ACSM, Dr William Kraus who congratulated him for the sterling achievement at the ceremony.

By that feat, Dr Annan also became the first Ghanaian and only black African physician in Africa, except South Africa, to be awarded such an accolade.

In a telephone conversation with Ghanaian Times, Dr Annan said it was humbling to receive such an award.

"However, it's not about my achievement as a Fellow of ACSM, but rather about serving the communities in Ghana to improve the health of the population including, elite and ordinary exercising individuals, and athletes.

"My aim is to work as part of a team in Ghana and bring together all specialists and scientists in sports and physical activity in Ghana, to push the scientific and research frontiers in sports exercise and rehabilitation medicine in Ghana and Africa.