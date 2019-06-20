Ghana: China Trade Week Opens in Accra

The China Trade Week, an annual event which seeks to boost trade relations between Ghana and China yesterday opened in Accra.

The three-day event is being attended by hundreds of investors and expected to be attended by 6,000 visitors.

Alongside the business sessions, will be an exhibition covering various sectors including, manufacturing and construction, clothing and textiles, printing materials and packaging, service equipment, foods, home electrical and electronic products among others.

The Minister of Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, in an address, said the trade show would offer Ghanaian entrepreneurs the opportunity to engage with their Chinese counterparts through series of practical and highly informative seminars on the best practices of doing business with China.

"I think an exhibition of such nature will benefit us because we can learn and find the partnerships to help us manufacture for exports. We will eventually like the Chinese to come and manufacture here and also export to other countries, as we establish Ghana as a hub", he said.

Dr Awal described the event as a great opportunity for businesses both in Ghana and neighbouring countries, noting that, Ghana's friendly business environment was a huge motivation for Chinese investors.

Mr David Wang, MIE Events Managing Director, organisers of the show, said over the past years China Trade Week in Ghana, had exceeded expectations in terms of number of visitors to the show.

"This year we are bringing more exhibitors and extending the event and maintaining the three days to allow for more patronage by the general public, and so we hope the local business community will be eager to come again and see what's new" he added.

Mr Wang said with bilateral trade reaching an all-time high, China was currently Ghana's biggest trade partners.

Commenting on the event, he said "China Trade Week Ghana, was a unique platform for the local business communities to meet Chinese manufacturers and take advantage of the event's high quality, competitively priced products; develop trade relations, and potentially negotiate commercial cooperation."

He adds: "Ghana provides an important regional base for Chinese companies and private businesses, and offers companies opportunities to invest and market their services. It's a two-way relationship that is steadily developing year-on-year."

Mr Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said that the Chinese investors had found out the ease of doing business in Ghana and opportunities more favourable than in other African countries and "that's why we see a phenomenal growth of business coming to Ghana".