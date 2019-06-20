20 June 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ethiopia: Ethiopian Starts Thrice Weekly Service to New York

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest growing African carriers, has started thrice-weekly services to John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York via Abidjan, effective June 17, 2019.

JFK is the sixth busiest airport in the United States and an international gateway into North America.

Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said "It gives me a great pleasure to launch flights to John F Kennedy Airport, our second station in New York in addition to Newark, connecting the North America's gateway with our extended network of more than 120 destinations globally."

He said "the US is one of our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African diaspora and the promising multi-faceted relations between Africa and the USA."

"Hence, the new service is a significant addition to our expanding network in the USA and offers better connectivity for African and US passengers. Moreover, the service catalyses trade, tourism, investment and people- to- people relations between Africa and the United States. With new JFK flight services, Ethiopian will be serving 24 weekly flights between African and North America," he said.

With the addition of the new thrice weekly service to JFK Airport to the already operating four weekly services to Newark via Lome, Ethiopian Airlines will operate to New York daily.

Ethiopia

Foreign Minister Attends IGAD Summit in Addis Ababa

Foreign Ministers from Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.