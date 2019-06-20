Ghana: Huawei's Emui 9 Upgrade to Hit 100 Million

Huawei's Encrypted Mobile User Identity (EMUI) upgrade is to reach 100 million by the end of June.

Data collected by the company indicated that the number of users that have upgraded from EMUI 8.X to EMUI 9 has exceeded 80 million globally and continues to grow.

A statement issued by the company said the EMUI 9 was available for the tang of smart phones including Mate10 series, the P20 series, Mate RS, Y9 2019, P30, P20 Series, Mate series and Nova3.

It said the Mate 9 series, P10 series and Nova3i, which launched in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, were in the process of continuous upgrades.

The statement said the new upgrade would be on the recently outdoored Y9 Prime 2019.

It said the EMUI 9 features natural UI, ultra-convenient full-screen gesture navigation, smoother operational experience, and GPU Turbo 2.0 all of which greatly improves user experience.

The statement advised users of the above smart phones to upgrade by logging into the settings and punching on the software upgrade.

Alternatively, it said users could sign up for the EMUI 9 upgrade through Hicare and could also contact Huawei retail stores and service centres to provide support.