Ghana: CID Commences Investigations Into Ofosu Ampofo's Electronic Gadgets

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigations into the seized electronic gadgets of Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in an ongoing probe into alleged kidnappings and causing damage case.

The Deputy Director -General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that a forensic team was currently accessing Mr Ofosu Ampofo's mobile phones and computer laptop.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo yesterday reported at the CID headquarters as part of a bail term, in connection with an alleged kidnappings and causing damage case.

The NDC chairman arrived at the CID at about 1:45p.m in the company of his lawyers, Mr Abraham Amaliba, and Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, who met with senior police officers and investigators.

It would be recalled that the Wednesday, June 12, 2019 issue of the Ghanaian Times, reported that the NDC national chairman was arrested by the police, following the issuance of an arrest warrant from the court around 3pm at the No.3 Church Street, Labone, Accra, to assist the police in an alleged arson and causing damage case.

He had since been granted GH¢300,000 police bail with two sureties.

The Ghanaian Timesreported in its Friday, May 10, 2019 issue that Mr Ampofo declined to honour an invitation by the CID, to assist in investigations into alleged kidnappings and fire outbreaks in the country.

In a letter addressed to the CID boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, through his lawyers, Mr Ampofo stated that the invitation was an attempt to "pass the buck" and shift the blame over the increasing inability of the security agencies, including her outfit, to manage and control the failures of security, and the governance structures of the country as a whole.

The letter was presented on his behalf at the CID headquarters by Mr Ampofo's legal team, made up of Mr Tony Lithur, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Abraham Amaliba, which was received by ACP Tweneboah.

The letter sighted by the Ghanaian Times, wassigned by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine of the Ayine and Felli law firm.

It stated in part that "having reviewed your letter against the background of the ongoing prosecution of our client, we are unable to resist the conclusions that your invitation and so called investigations into kidnapping, arson and other crimes, is collateral to the ongoing criminal trial and that its purpose partly prejudice our client's defence."

The letter stated that their client (Mr Ampofo), viewed the letter of invitation as reflective of an undeniable pattern of political harassment and intimidation, which violates his fundamental human rights, "particularly his constitutional rights to personal dignity and political association that is devoid of intimidation and harassment".