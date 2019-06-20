Namibia: Corporate Companies Join Fight Against Drought - Donate N$35 Million Towards Relief Initiative

Nampower, Namdia and the Chamber of Mines of Namibia recently donated a joint amount of N$35 million towards the government's drought relief initiative.

Nampower and Namdia each contributed N$15 million while the Chamber of Mines made a N$5 million contribution.

This donation came as a result of the President's call for Offices, Ministries and government agencies to make provision of necessary drought relief assistance to drought affected communities.

Geingob declared the current drought as a state of emergency in May and the Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo extended the call to mines and energy stakeholders to make donations towards the initiative.

Caption: Representatives of Namdia, Nampower, Chamber of Mines and Mines & Energy Ministry at the handover ceremony in Windhoek.