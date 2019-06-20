Malawi: Dedza Dynamos Hire New Coach

Dedza — In their quest to earn promotion into Malawi's elite TNM Super league, Dedza Dynamos Football Club have hired former Chitipa United coach Robert Mziza.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Dynamos General Secretary, Masa Kalamula, stressed that their mission this season is to be champions of the Central Region Chipiku League and earn promotion to the TNM Super league.

"It is true we have hired Robert Mziza to be our head coach. Our mission this season is to earn promotion into the super league, therefore, we decided to hire a coach who has the necessary qualifications and experience to fulfill our goals," he said.

"We have parted ways with Audrey Makonyola because, as you know, he is a police officer who is based in Lilongwe.

"We have opted to hire someone who will be based here in Dedza because we were incurring so many expenses with coach Makonyola," he added.

However, when asked whether the change in the coach has come following their 3-1 defeat on Sunday to Dedza Young Soccer, Kalamula denied the reasoning, saying they have harboured plan to hire a new coach for a long time.

Robert Mziza was working as an assistant to coach Alex Ngwira at Chitipa United FC. He is not a stranger to the Chipiku League as he has coached Nkhoma United FC before.

His first assignments will be against Imvani FC on Saturday and Mchinji Boma Stars on Sunday.

Currently, Dedza Dynamos are sitting on second position with 22 points having played 11 games. MAFCO FC are the current leaders in the Chipiku League with 25 points.