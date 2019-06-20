Cameroon: Int'l Day of the African Child - CERAC, Vulnerable Children in Festive Mood

The Diplomatic Wing of the First Lady's humanitarian association yesterday, June 19, 2019 handed gifts to some youths in distress and internally displaced.

Four days after the International Day of the African Child, the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, has prolonged activities to commemorate the Day in the country in the form of a family meeting between vulnerable children and all relevant actors, (national and international) in the humanitarian chain. As such, the Diplomatic Wing of her association, the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), yesterday, June 19, 2019 at the association's headquarters in Yaounde organised an encounter which permitted the association to hand over gifts to some orphans and vulnerable children as well as to distressed and displaced youths from the North West (NW) and South West (SW) Regions of the country. Personally representing the First Lady at the event was Mrs Maguerite Mbella Mbella, Assistant General Coordinator in charge of the Diplomatic Wing of CERAC. While commemoration centred on the theme; "Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children's Rights First," the General Coordinator of CERAC, Linda Yang, in her welcome address said the theme falls squarely within CERAC's main objectives to raise national and international awareness on the sufferings of the underprivileged and provide humanitarian assistance to the needy. She said the ceremony aimed at bringing joy and comfort to children and youths who have never enjoyed the warmth of a home with parents.

The social unrest in the NW and SW Regions has resulted to the displacement of many youths, compromising their live, education, health, survival and development. Consequently, Mrs Maguerite Mbella Mbella, said CERAC, this time around through its Diplomatic Wing, under the leadership of its Founding President, Chantal Biya could not remain insensitive to this distress, reason for the health, nutritive, educational, material and psychological assistance to some internally displaced students at the Government High Schools at Etoug-Ebe and Nkol-Eton and also the Government Practising High School all in Yaounde. During the event, orphans from the Saint Rita Orphanage in Simbock, New Moslem's Center for Charity and the Cason Orphanage at the Nkolndongo neighbourhood all in Yaounde also received gifts of food stuffs, household items, didactic materials, cleaning and maintenance products from CERAC's Diplomatic wing. The First Lady used the occasion to offer a special prize; scholarship of FCFA 50,000, to three best internally displaced students. During the upcoming 2019/2020 academic year, 20 more of such students will benefit from the First Lady's scholarship scheme. By providing beneficiaries with multifaceted support, the diplomatic wing of CERAC and the First Lady, are giving the vulnerable children the chance to live in better conditions, so as to prepare for their future. The First Lady, through her representative, told the children to redouble their efforts at work, be assiduous, attentive, disciplined and persevering in their studies. "You have to be obedient to your parents, seniors and teachers and also avoid violence," Maguerite Mbella Mbella told the children. Besides words of gratitude from the beneficiaries, they also used songs, poems and special dance to express their gratitude to the First Lady whom they fondly called "Mama" and also to CERAC members. They asked God to bless Cameroon and CERAC members.