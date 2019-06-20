Malawi: 'March for Justice' - MCP, Utm Tell Supporters to Avoid Provocation

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is joining his supporters in march to the High Court tin Lilongwe when the Constitutional Court meets for rescheduling of the presidential poll challenge case.

Chakwera and Mia leading from the front MCP Vice President Sidik Mia and his wife Abida Mia MP on the March Chakwera leads march for justice March for justice

The walk-to-the-court parade has been dubbed 'March for Justice' and the opposition say this will be a peaceful march.

Chakwera, who alongside UTM Party president Saulos Chilima is challenging the presidential race results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections will be present in the courtroom.

On the other hand UTM officials are urging party faithful to void provocation of other supporters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, party publicist Joseph Chidanti Malunga says UTM supporters should not allow any elements of provocation.

"Keep away from such people. They are enemies of Malawi and democracy," says Malunga.

Malunga has also tipped the party supporters to keep a reasonable distance from the court premises, saying in the last court hearing, it was evident that loud music and chanting was affecting court proceedings.

"We however managed to control this by peacefully asking our supporters to keep a good distance from the actual court premises," said Malunga.

He says it would be important to keep such a distance so as to allow the courts do their job without any hindrance.

MCP director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda also cautioned party supporters against provocation.

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali is this morning leading the MCP supporters from Mbowe filling station near the Mchinji roundabout to the court.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets have threatened violence at the court following the MCP supporters manhandling of the ruling party secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey and vice president Uladi Mussa last week.

