Malawi: Romance, Fashion and Prayer As Malawi MPs Swear in - Ben Phiri and Wife Twamie Trend

Malawi President Peter Mutharika's long-time Special Adviser and Assistant, Ben Phiri, was centre of attraction on social media for his public display of affection to his wife Twamie Chimungu- Phiri after he had been sworn in as member of parliament on Tuesday.

So help me God: Ben Phiri sworn in as MP Ben Phiri: Kneel down in prayer before taking his seat Honourable couple: Ben Phiri and his wife Twamie Ben Phiri (l) had his brother Martin Nkasala around to give him support DPP vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa congratulates Ben Phiri MP Ben Phiri takes his seat in the House

Phiri, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections, won the Thyolo Central Constituency in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Pictures of his swearing in were trending on social media as he was accompanied to Parliament by his wife- who was immaculately dressed - and the two walked in hand-in-hand.

He was also joined by his brother, Martin Nkasala, to the august House.

Some newly-elected MPs also were accompanied by their spouces, and some male MPs had their hands around the waists of their spouses.

But there were some who were shy to publicly show love for their better halves.

Ben Phiri, however, displayed his love to his wife and her dress style was enough to make a statement - the hubby is honourable.

Phiri like other newly elected MPs sworn in as legislators, took oath of allegiance and amid cheers from scores of party supporters who accompanied him.

Before taking his seat in the House, Phiri kneeled down and prayed to God as he was heard saying: "The grace of God."