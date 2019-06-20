Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Attends IGAD Summit in Addis Ababa

Foreign Ministers from Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

The 68th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers discussed the situation in Sudan and as well as political developments in neighboring South Sudan.

The Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uganda were present.

IGAD special envoy to South Sudan briefed the council of ministers on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in Africa's youngest nation.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia's and Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers, H.E. Gedu Andargachew noted the importance of encouraging the Sudanese stakeholders to return to negotiation and finalize their discussion on the remaining outstanding issues with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition.

Recalling the efforts of H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and noting that the Premier also deployed a Special Envoy to defuse the tension and assist the parties to reach a peaceful solution, Minister Gedu said today's Session would offer an opportunity for IGAD to work to enhance this initiative.

The Minister also called on Sudanese stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory statements and de-escalate tensions.

On South Sudan, IGAD chair emphasized the need to review the progress of the implementation of the revitalized peace process in accordance with the direction set at the 67th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers, which recently convened in Juba.