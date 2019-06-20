Zimbabwe/Egypt: Kamambo Speaks On Egypt Trip

Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo has put the record straight on the funds that the association is using to flying councillors, journalists and other football fans to Egypt ahead of the AFCON finals which burst into life tomorrow evening with the Warriors taking on Egypt in the opening match.

Speaking to 263Chat this morning Kamambo was responding to allegations that the association was misusing the money they got from well-wishers which was meant to flying a section of trusted Warriors supporters to Egypt.

"As Zifa, we never got money from anyone meant to fly the supporters to Egypt. I have heard a number of accusations people saying we got money from well-wishers, the money we got ranging from the President's donation on the night of the dinner, went straight to the fundraising committee. As Zifa we never and will never handle any cent from the donated money. All we are doing is to tell the committee to pay for whatever we want paid for," said Kamambo.

He whoever urged the Warriors supporters associations not to despair as Zifa was running around to make sure a section of supporters is assisted to travel to Egypt to go and cheer the Warriors.

"We can't forget our 12th men, the Warriors supporters. We are running around as an association to make sure that we have a section of supporters that is assisted to travel to Egypt for the AFCON finals."

Allegations were that the association got money from a local fuel dealer (name supplied) meant to assists the Warriors supporters to travel to Egypt, however, the association decided to payback the councillors who ushered them into office by affording them a chance to travel to Egypt for the AFCON finals.

The association look set to charter a plane to Egypt.