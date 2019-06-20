20 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eskom Employee Nabbed for Allegedly Soliciting R30 000 Bribe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

A 30-year-old Eskom technician from Alberton is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after allegedly soliciting a R30 000 bribe from a Johannesburg businessman.

"It is alleged that the technician approached the businessman after he withdrew plans to upgrade electricity for his business in May this year," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

"In June, he made another application and was contacted by the suspect to meet with him.

"At the meeting, it is alleged that the suspect undertook to help the businessman for a fee to upgrade his electricity. The matter was reported to Eskom, which in turn presented it to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit to probe it further."

On Wednesday, the Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted an undercover operation that culminated in the arrest of the man soon after allegedly taking a R10 000 bribe.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Can't Have Questions in Advance, Says Zondo Commission

The commission of inquiry into state capture said on Friday that it would decide on former president Jacob Zuma's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.