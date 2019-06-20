South Africa: Eskom Employee Nabbed for Allegedly Soliciting R30 000 Bribe

A 30-year-old Eskom technician from Alberton is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after allegedly soliciting a R30 000 bribe from a Johannesburg businessman.

"It is alleged that the technician approached the businessman after he withdrew plans to upgrade electricity for his business in May this year," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

"In June, he made another application and was contacted by the suspect to meet with him.

"At the meeting, it is alleged that the suspect undertook to help the businessman for a fee to upgrade his electricity. The matter was reported to Eskom, which in turn presented it to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit to probe it further."

On Wednesday, the Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted an undercover operation that culminated in the arrest of the man soon after allegedly taking a R10 000 bribe.

