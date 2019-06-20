South Africa: Case of Ex-SAA Pilot Who Flew With Fake Licence Postponed

A former senior SAA pilot who was fired for flying with a fraudulent licence for more than 20 years, briefly appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday when the case was postponed.

The matter was postponed for the disclosure after the lawyer representing the accused, William Chandler, requested confirmation of the completion of the investigation against his client.

Chandler was arrested on March 11 on charges of forgery and uttering, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo previously told News24 after SAA opened a criminal case against him.

This followed a Mail & Guardian report that revealed how SAA discovered that Chandler's airline transport pilot licence had been forged.

He was released on R5 000 bail after appearing in court on the day of his arrest.

The airline discovered Chandler had been flying without a licence following an investigation into a "reportable incident" on a flight he piloted, News24 earlier reported.

A flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany, in November 2018 "encountered an atmospheric disturbance at high altitude over the Swiss Alps". As a result, the crew involved were grounded and subjected to a re-evaluation and assessment.

Chandler is expected to return to the magistrate's court on July 1 when the matter is expected to be transferred to an appropriate court for trial.

