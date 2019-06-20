South Africa: Zuma Can't Have Questions in Advance, Says Zondo Commission

The commission of inquiry into state capture said on Friday that it would decide on former president Jacob Zuma's appearance at the commission in due course, pending his confirmation of attendance.

In a statement released earlier today, commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said it would not furnish Zuma with questions in advance that it intends asking him, as Zuma had requested.

"The commission maintains that Mr Zuma is not entitled to insist that he be furnished with the questions in advance of his appearance, before he can consider whether to give the undertaking," Stemela said.

"It takes the position that it is enough that he has been told that he will be afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in response to what certain identified witnesses have said in their statements or affidavits or evidence about him or against him or in regard to certain issues that relate to him... "

Stemela said the commission had set aside the dates of July 15 to 19 for Zuma's appearance, but had not received any indication from his legal team about whether or not the former president would, in fact, attend.

"Since 30 April 2019, the commission and Mr Zuma's attorneys have been exchanging correspondence pursuant to the commission asking Mr Zuma to furnish it with a written undertaking that he will appear before the commission on the given dates. So far, the commission has not been furnished with the undertaking," Stemela said.

The commission would decide what do to in this regard, as serious allegations have been leveled against Zuma during the commission's testimonies.

"The commission is currently reflecting on the fact that, after six weeks since it requested that it be furnished with the required undertaking, it has not been furnished with the undertaking and will take such decision(s) as it deems appropriate in due course."

