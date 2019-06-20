South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Eshowe Murder

press release

A team of dedicated detectives from Eshowe SAPS gathered pieces of information regarding a mystery murder of a suspect who was being wanted on murder cases committed in Eshowe and

Gingindlovu. Investigation led them to Ntumeni in Eshowe where they arrested a 25-year-old suspect on 9 June 2019. The two remaining suspects were arrested on the following day.

On 8 April 2019, police officers were called out to attend a murder scene at Wombane where a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in execution style.

He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was declared dead at the scene. Police investigation revealed that the suspects orchestrated the plan to kill their accomplice who was also wanted in the murder of a local induna who was killed at Makhilimba outside Gingindlovu.

The suspects aged between 25 and 28 appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on 12 June 2019 and were remanded into custody until 21 June 2019.

Today, a 28-year-old suspect is appearing in the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court for a case of armed robbery where a firearm was taken from its owner at Wombane in Gingindlovu.