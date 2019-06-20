South Africa: Man Gets 10 Years Imprisonment for Rape

press release

Today, 14 June 2019 the Kimberley High Court sentenced 23-year-old Angelo Visagie from Prieska to 23-years imprisonment for rape.

Angelo was found guilty on three counts of rape and two counts of theft. According to the information, Angelo raped three women on separate occasions during August 2018. On the first incident, a 24-year-old victim was accosted by Angelo at a farm near Prieska and dragged to the fields where she was raped. On the second incident, a 32-year-old victim was hitchhiking when Angelo approached her. The victim was also dragged to the near-by bush where she was raped and robbed of her bag and cash. During the third incident, a 39-year-old victim was dragged to an abandoned building near the old railway station. Angelo raped her and also robbed her of a cellphone and belongings.

He is sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for each count of rape and three years for each count of theft. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Adonis has commended the investigating officer, Constable Denzil Swarts of Prieska Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for a meticulous investigation that ensured that the suspect face jail time.