South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for Possession of Presumed Stolen Property in Grabouw

Members attached to Grabouw SAPS arrested six suspects (five males and one female) between the ages of 27 and 42 after they were found in possession of railway tracks, sleepers and screws worth R93 000 near Steenbras Dam, Grabouw on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at about 12:30.

Compliance patrols were done by members of Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, Grabouw when they spotted two LDV's (one Isuzu and one Mitsubishi) near the railway tracks. They immediately informed Grabouw SAPS members who arrested the suspects and confiscated the vehicles.

The suspects appeared at the Grabouw Magistrate Court today Friday, 14 June 2019, on charges of possession of presumed stolen property.

The members and Nature Reserve personnel were applauded for a job well done because a train was scheduled to use the tracks, but was cancelled to avoid a disaster. The damage of essential Prasa infrastructure cripples the railway transport system leaving hundreds of thousand Rands in damages and loss of revenue of millions also leaving commuters stranded and vulnerable to crimes such as robberies and theft and most times a loss of income for community. This is another success in stopping perpetrators and showing them that crime does not pay.