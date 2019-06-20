14 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects in Court for Extortion

Two suspects aged 48 and 51 are appearing in the Durban Magistrates Court facing a number of extortion, theft, intimidation and crimen injuria charges. The arrests follows a lengthy investigation conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime detectives.

The suspects were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation led by the Organised Crime with Durban Flying Squad, Provincial Tracking Team and other units in the Durban CBD. It is alleged that the suspects have been terrorising businessmen in the CBD extorting money, forcefully taking their businesses and properties and stealing their stock. Millions of rands have been taken from the victims.

Police investigation is continuing and further arrests are imminent. It is alleged that the suspects have been operating as a gang, targeting certain businesses.

South Africa

