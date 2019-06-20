Ghana: National Chief Imam Worried About Kidnappings

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has expressed concern about the recent kidnappings in the country, and urged for quick action to unearth the mystery surrounding the unfortunate incidents.

According to him, the activities of these kidnappers have dented the image of Ghana, and swift action was needed to repair the badly bruised image of the country.

The National Chief Imam made the call when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, paid him a courtesy call at Fadama, in Accra.

The minister was on a routine inspection of roads in the area, and decided to call on Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu.

The National Chief Imam indicated that the incidence of kidnapping, especially of females, was creating fear and panic among the people, and urged government to get to the bottom of the matter, and arrest the perpetrators.

He stated that some people were taking the peace of the country for granted and were engaging in acts that could derail progress.

The Chief Imam urged the citizenry to learn from the turbulent times Ghana's neighbours are going through and be submissive and thankful to God instead of creating tension in the country.

"God's hand is on this country, God is a Ghanaian, why can't we be submissive and be thankful for the peace we are enjoying," he said.

Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu prayed for the nation and the kidnapped women for God's intervention to reveal their location.

He asked the security agencies to double their efforts to rescue the women to save the families of the victims from agony.

In the domain of God, he explained there is no discrimination; adding that the creator is the most pious as such, humans must not be in conflict with each another towards supporting government to deliver on its promises.

Mr Amoako-Atta assured that everything possible would be done to unravel the mystery of kidnappings, which was fast gaining notoriety in the country.

He said the security agencies were stepping up efforts to arrest the perpetrators, and urged the public to volunteer information to help in investigations.

The minister assured that the roads in the Fadama area would soon be repaired once procurement processes have been completed.

The 5.2-Kilometre Fadama township roads would be upgraded with asphalt.