Cameroon: Upheavals in NW/SW - Red Cross Shows Concern

In a press conference organized in Douala on June 14, the ICRC authorities expressed the need to open their offices in the two affected regions.

With the outbreak of violence in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon the International Committee of Red cross-ICRC has been present on the field to ensure that the humanitarian situation gets better. The ICRC delegation has been to both regions on several occasions to get first hand information on the situation so as to know how to ameliorate their intervention. After their visits to both regions, authorities of ICRC have decided to open regional offices in Bamenda and Buea so as to better intervene and help those affected.

This was the principal message delivered in a press conference organized in Douala on the 14 of June 2019, during which the Assistant Regional Director for ICRC in Africa, Patrick Youssef, and the Head of Operation at Regional Delegation of ICRC for Central Africa Jérôme Fontana, both threw light on their activities in Cameroon. They said the movement has been to prison in the North West and South West regions and have visited prisons out of the regions to support those who were detained as a result of the ongoing crisis. For Mr Patrick Youssef, after their visits to both regions they realized that the humanitarian situation is degrading and the living conditions of the displaced persons is deteriorating, consequently, they have decided to set up regional offices in both regions. He said the office in Bamenda will go operational in a few weeks time while that of Buea will follow. As to why the North West region first, he said the situation there is worst as compared to that of the South West.

He said they are very determined to come in and act fast so as to reduce the rate of suffering of the people living in both regions. He added that the ICRC is pushing forward to ensure that dialogue takes place. Meanwhile, Jérôme Fontana sounded off that all actors for dialogue should respect human rights. He also disclosed that they have trained gendarmerie and police officers on how to treat people detained as a result of the crisis as well as those who were detained during the post elections period. They also disclosed that the ICRC has also intervened in the Far North where Boko Haram has been causing havoc as well as in the East region where Central African refugees are being hosted.