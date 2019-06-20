Africa: CHAN 2020 - Newly Appointed Officials Commissioned

The installation ceremony took place in Yaounde on Tuesday June 18, 2019.

The conference room of the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex was the venue of the commissioning of the tournament director and assistant directors of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020 on Tuesday June 18, 2019. They are David Nhanack Tonye, Director of the tournament, Bitye Chantal Thérèse épouse Manda and David Ojong as assistant directors.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of CHAN 2020 and COCAN 2021, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi congratulated the newly- appointed officials on their appointment. He reminded the officials of the delicate nature of the task that lies ahead of them. He said the office will have diverse missions principally to play the role of interface between COCAN 2021 and the African Football Confederation while ensuring a good execution of the decisions of COCAN 2021. It will also propose to COCAN 2021 all necessary measures for smooth running of CHAN Total 2020. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said the new team must get to work immediately giving the time constraints. He called on the officials to show proof of hard work and diligence in the exercise of their duties. He assured the new directors of the permanent support of the government as they carry out their functions. David N'Hanack said he has been in other countries and knows what is needed to have a good competition. He said it is for Cameroon to follow the examples of the other countries so as to do the same and even more. "I have been to Bafoussam with the Minister to see the state of work in sports infrastructures, airports, training grounds and main stadiums. We just have some little things that we have to correct," he said.