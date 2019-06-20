South Africa: The Children of the Mother City Who Faced Down Apartheid

analysis

Cape Town's role in the 1976 youth uprising went largely unrecognised, says the curator of a new exhibition, Aluta Continua. The exhibition looks at youth protests in the Cape, the democratic dispensation and its aftermath, and asks: Where are you in the new South Africa?

On 11 August 1976, Xolile Mosie, a 17 -year-old pupil from Langa on the Cape Flats was killed metres away from a police station. Mosie was the first person killed by police that day when he and his comrades protested against police brutality, against Bantu Education and to show solidarity with the young people who had protested on 16 June 1976 in Soweto.

The story of protests in Cape Town during 1976 is a "story that has been largely marginalised by the national narrative", said the curator of Aluta Continua, Lynne Abrahams, who spoke to Daily Maverick as final preparations were being made to the exhibition ahead of its launch at Cape Town's Slave Lodge on Saturday, 15 June.

The exhibition has been a long time in the making. On the 40th anniversary of the Soweto uprising in 2016, Abrahams read a Facebook post stating 129 protesters were killed in Cape Town between August 1976...