20 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Geshi Heads Meeting of Advisory Council On Human Rights

Khartoum — The Advisory Council on Human Rights(ACHR) held meeting at the premises of justice Thursday which was headed by undersecretary of the Justice Ministry and caretaker chairman of the ACHR, Judge Babiker Geshi with full presence of members of the council.

The meeting discussed the current state of human rights in Sudan following the sit-in incidents.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements and coordination between the governmental and non-governmental bodies for the coming meeting of the Geneva-based UN human rights council.

The council expressed confidence in national justice institutions to reach to facts and to bring those involved in the incidents to fair trial.

The council affirmed continuation of efforts on promotion and protection of human rights in Sudan.

