Sudan: Arab Parliament Calls Parties to Commit to Dialogue

Khartoum — The Arab Parliament has called the transitional military council(TMC), forces of freedom and change, political parties and civil movements for dialogue and consultation to overcome the sticking points, heighten Sudan's interest and commit to peaceful track to achieve the political democratic transformation in Sudan.

This came at conclusion of the Arab parliament's 3rd session which was held in Cairo under chairmanship of the Arab parliament speaker, Dr Mishaal Al-Salmi.

The Arab Parliament affirmed full support to all phases of political process in Sudan with aim to hold a fair democratic elections crowned by peaceful political transition to civilian rule.

The parliament also assured on security, stability and unity of Sudan, calling for adoption of peaceful solution and political dialogue as mechanism of administration of the interim period.

The Arab parliament stressed total rejection to foreign interferences in Sudan's domestic affairs and any bids to internationalize the current situation in Sudan. welcoming outcome of visit of the Arab League Secretary-general to Sudan last Sunday.

It called the Arab League to continue its moves and support to Sudan so as t held the Sudanese people achieve its aspirations of security, stability and development.

The Arab League assigned its secretary-general. Ahmed Aboul-Geit to follow up developments of situation in Sudan.