20 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum Water Corporation Denies Contamination of Drinking Water

Khartoum — The Khartoum State Water Corporation h as denied contamination of drinking water in the state, disclosing that the produced waters are monitored round-the-clock with laboratory tests at all sources.

The Corporation's director-general, Engineer Majid Omer Al-Ebaid said the corporation has a central laboratory equipped with the best water test equipment in addition to labs at water stations.

Engineer A;-Ebaid categorically denied contamination of waters produced by the corporation from surface and ground sources, revealing that that waters produced from wells are subjected to thorough tests before pumping into the water network.

He added when the well is proved unuseful it will be shut down instantly.

