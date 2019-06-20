Malawi: Jeffrey Gives MCP Three Days Ultimatum to Stop Violence

Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi’a governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeder wa Jeffrey.

Mangochi — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grelzedar Jeffrey has given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a three days ultimatum to stop violence or risk facing unspecified action.

She was speaking on Sunday during a DPP victory rally conducted at St. Augustine 3 Primary School ground in Mangochi.

"Let me tell you (Richard Chimwendo Banda) and the entire MCP leadership to stop violence within three days or else we will deal with you. The violence you are perpetrating has to stop because people voted for what they wanted," Jeffrey stated.

She warned MCP supporters that every Secretary General of any political party has a right to attend court proceedings.

On Thursday last week, MCP supporters attempted to manhandle Jeffrey at the Lilongwe High Court during a scheduling conference on the Constitutional Court on the Presidential disputed results in which MCP and UTM have moved the courts.

On this note, Jeffrey thanked people from the Eastern Region for offering their support to DPP.

"As a party, we thank you people in the Eastern Region for offering the president with many votes and we are proud of you. The president gave you what he promised in 2014 and you have shown your appreciation through the ballot," she added.

The Secretary General reminded people that MCP fought the whites while the United Democratic Front brought multiparty and the DPP was there to develop Malawi.

DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka said the President amassed many votes because he is a development conscious.

"People believed that in you there is development; hence, voting for you in their large numbers because you have delivered what you promised. We thank you the people of the Eastern Region for giving DPP many votes and the president will keep on developing the country," he said.

Recently MCP has been quoted in the media as saying they will not stop demonstrating until the court passes its verdict on the matter.

Few weeks ago, MCP supporters went to Capital Hill in Lilongwe where they disrupted government business, claiming that the current government is illegal.