Namibia: Oshakati East Constituency Voters Register Inspection Open

THE Electrol Commission of Namibia calls upon the public to go and inspect the provisional voters' register for the Oshakati East constituency by-election from 20 June.

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said on Tuesday in a press release that after the supplementary voters registration, which was done from 14 to 15 June, the voters can go and verify their details.

He explained that the inspection is necessitated by section 31 and 32 of the Electoral Act of 2014 that requires the ECN to display and publish the provisional voters register.

This is done to give the public a chance to scrutinise and object against any names listed if they are contravening any electoral laws, such as being registered while under-age or not meeting residency requirements.

Mujoro invited the public and the political parties participating in the constituency by-election to go to the Leo Shoopala conference hall, the Okandjengedi community hall and the Oshakati East constituency hall to do their inspections.